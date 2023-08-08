Teens charged in fight with knife, baseball bat at southern Alberta spray park

Two southern Alberta teens are facing charges after a violent fight at a public park last month.

RCMP officers from the Coaldale and Picture Butte detachments were called to an area spray park at 5:16 p.m. on July 14 for reports that two groups were involved in an altercation.

One group included a 16-year-old with a baseball bat and a 14-year-old with a knife.

The second group included a 17-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man, neither of whom were armed.

RCMP say their investigation determined both groups "agreed to meet at the spray park for a consensual fight."

A witness saw the interaction and left his yard to intervene.

"He took the baseball bat away from one male, who then punched the witness several times in the head," RCMP said.

The 16-year-old, who cannot be named under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is charged with assault and assault with a weapon.

The 14-year-old, who also cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is charged with two counts of assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Both young offenders were released from custody and are scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 13 and Aug. 23 respectively.

RCMP say the incident was not the result of unprovoked or gang violence and is not expected to be an "ongoing public safety issue."

Coaldale is located about 10 kilometres east of Lethbridge, while Picture Butte is about 29 kilometres north.