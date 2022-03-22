Teens crash SUV after taking it without permission: OPP

Provincial police say two teenagers who took their parent's vehicle without consent caused a collision at a residence in Caledon.

OPP says officers were called after the young drivers crashed last week in a residential neighbourhood.

Police say the two boys, 15 and 16-years-old, lost control of the SUV and smashed into a house and two vehicles parked in the driveway.

"Always know where your keys and kids are," police posted to Twitter regarding the incident.

OPP says the two teenagers face charges.