Teenagers found guilty in death of Surrey, B.C., man stabbed 42 times in 26 seconds

Warning: Disturbing content

VANCOUVER -- A judge has found two teens guilty of second-degree murder in the death of a Surrey, B.C., man in August 2019.

The identities of the accused can not be released, due to a publication ban.

Justice Robert Hamilton delivered the verdict in a Surrey courtroom on Tuesday. He told the court 45-year-old Delphin Paul Prestbakmo was stabbed 42 times in 26 seconds.

The mechanic was found badly injured and unresponsive on 152nd Street near the Semiahmoo Shopping Centre in the early morning hours of Aug. 16, 2019.

Homicide investigators believe Prestbakmo had left his home to take out some garbage when he was attacked.

In September 2019, two teens aged 15 and 16 were charged.

