Teens found with shotgun, ammunition after shot fired into Saskatoon home: police

Two boys and an 18-year-old man have been charged after a gun was fired into home early Wednesday morning, Saskatoon police say.

Around 2:30 a.m. police responded to the 3100 block of Laurier Drive for a report of an unknown problem involving three suspects and possibly a gun.

Officers arrived to find a multi-unit complex with three males walking directly outside, according to a news release.

Two of the three fled on foot while the third stayed and was arrested.

Police say they found and arrested the fleeing two a short distance away.

Subsequent investigation confirmed that a gun had been fired into a home in the area, according to police. No one was hurt.

The 17 year-old boy was found to possess a large quantity of ammunition, while the 15-year-old possessed a small quantity of ammunition and a loaded sawed-off rifle, police say.