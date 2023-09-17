Teens learn the ropes of emergency service professions at Waterloo camp

Young people got a unique opportunity to explore a career in emergency services this weekend.

Teens between the ages of 15 to 19 were welcomed to a camp hosted by Waterloo Fire Rescue, Waterloo Regional Police and paramedic services at the Emergency Services Training and Research Centre in Waterloo.

"Now they can actually use those skills that they've learned," said Sandy Van Solm, the deputy fire chief with Waterloo Fire Services.

For Grace Grieco, the Emergency Services Career Camp was better than what she initially imagined.

"They’ve really opened my eyes, and seeing other people also wanting to do this career path, and being able to help just makes it all that much more worth it," she said.

Grieco has wanted to be a firefighter since she was in grade nine.

"Seeing trucks on the road or any type of emergency services on the road, it was just so cool,” she said. “I was like: ‘I want to do that.’ And sure enough, a lot of my dad’s friends were firefighters so I got a lot of insight from them."

Grieco and other participants got first-hand knowledge of the duties expected of them in this line of work.

"I just want to help people, right? So this was a perfect opportunity," said fellow attendee Maximus Fitzgerald.

"It's really opened my eyes, I really enjoy firefighting now too," added participant Connor Goebel.

Camp facilitator, Matthew Halliday, said the goal of the camp is to help participants develop emergency preparedness skills and inspire next generation of heroes.

"They can learn either extrication from the firefighter services, first aid skills from paramedic services, [or] evidence gathering from our forensic identification branch," he said.

The group of around 25 participants completed physically and mentally demanding exercises, including simulated rescues.

"I think it's very important for them to see what a career path in emergency services is all about at an early age, and then they can select their education path," said Van Solm.

The camp comes as WRPS continues its recruiting efforts.

"I think one of the keys to recruitment is building those relationships with youth and giving them the insight behind the curtain on what emergency services actually do and a lot of the services we provide," said Halliday.

The camp ignited a spark of passion in participants, many of whom aim to make a significant impact in the world of emergency services.

"Just being around these types of people who are in the force, it's very encouraging to be able to get that experience and just be like: ‘Wow, I really can do this,’" said Grieco.

Organizers plan to hold the camp annually to give youth the chance to experience what it’s like being on the front lines as an emergency service worker.