Teens lying on tracks cause emergency train stop in Tottenham, Ont.

Provincial police say a group of teenagers caused a train to make an emergency stop because they were lying on the tracks as the train approached in New Tecumseth.

Nottawasaga OPP says officers got a concerned call late Monday afternoon about the youths on the Canadian Pacific Railway tracks near the 7th Line in Tottenham, Ont. as the train headed in their direction.

Police immediately responded, and a "stop train order was initiated," but the OPP says when officers arrived, the teens took off.

The emergency stop effectively shut down the railway while police tried to locate the group.

Officers patrolled the area, including a neighbouring subdivision, but couldn't find those involved.

"Acts such as this are not only extremely dangerous but utilize emergency service resources," OPP noted in a release on Tuesday.