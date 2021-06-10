Teens threatened to 'shoot up' Manitoba high school: RCMP

Three teens have been charged after threats were made to “shoot up” a high school in Flin Flon, Man., according to RCMP.

Mounties said they learned of the threat on June 9 around 5:20 p.m., noting the school that was threatened is currently in remote learning with minimal staff and students at the building.

Officers investigated and identified three suspects, two 14-year-old boys and a 15-year-old boy.

Mounties note that one of the suspects had access to guns in his home, which have been voluntarily turned over to police until the end of the investigation.

RCMP officers arrested and charged three teenagers with uttering threats. They have all been released from custody. None of the charges have been proven in court.

Mounties do not believe those at the school are in danger and the school has not been locked down.

Sgt. Mark Svaren, the Flin Flon RCMP detachment commander, said in a news release that they take threats of this nature seriously and investigate them fully.

“Officers will make arrests and lay charge,” Svaren said.

“Threatening to shoot up a school is not a joke. Words can have consequences, and they certainly did in this case.”

RCMP continue to investigate the incident.