Nanaimo RCMP say a “large group” of teenagers was ticketed for gathering in the parking lot of a local high school over the weekend.

Mounties say the teens were first spotted in the parking lot of Dover Bay Secondary School around 11:45 p.m. Saturday.

Patrol officers who initially spotted the group spoke with youths and told them they needed to disperse due to COVID-19 health orders and “risks associated with their behaviour,” say police.

The officers then left the parking lot and returned later to find “more cars and more youths” in the area.

Mounties say they saw the group entering and exiting different vehicles to speak with their friends without wearing masks.

“Given their lack of regard after being told to disperse, the officer elected to issue each with a violation ticket in hopes that the behaviour would not continue throughout the holiday season,” said Const. Gary O'Brien of the Nanaimo RCMP in a release Tuesday.

In total, 11 youths were served $230 fines under the COVID-19 related measures act.

Police say the teens were “respectful, apologetic and understanding of why they were receiving a ticket” at the time.