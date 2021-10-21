Teens wanted for new script-writing program

In addition to its drama and musical theatre classes for kids, Sudbury Theatre Centre has launched a new script-writing program for teens in the city.

The new From Page to Stage script-writing course is open to high school students in Grades 9-12 and aims to create two collaborative plays.

"Running over eight Monday evenings, successful applicants will work in small group settings with local playwright and teacher Kim Fahner, and STC’s Kelsey Rutledge, to create a collaborative play," the theatre said in a news release Wednesday.

The program will consist of six to 10 students who will be split into two small who will meet in person on Monday evenings for 90 minutes from Nov. 15 to Jan. 17 with a two-week break over the holidays.

"An evening celebration and staged reading of the two plays will be held in Spring 2022 so that parents and family can hear the students’ work come to life," STC said. " STC’s education programs contribute to each student’s emotional, intellectual and social development. Participation also helps to develop their self-confidence and problem-solving skills."

As an entry requirement, interested students are being asked to write a creative one-page monologue for a character who is trapped on a boat in the middle of a very large lake, without oars, paddles or a sail.

Submissions should be sent to education@sudburytheatre.ca by Nov. 1.

If selected, there is a cost to participate in the program and students must be fully vaccinated.