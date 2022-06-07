Teepee vandalized at northern Ontario elementary school

June is National Indigenous History Month and vandals have targeted a newly erected teepee at a northern Ontario elementary school.

The Nipissing-Parry Sound Catholic District School Board (NPSC) told CTV News in an email it is extremely disappointed to learn about the vandalism that happened to the outdoor teepee at Our Lady of Sorrows School in Sturgeon Falls over the weekend.

"The teepee holds cultural significance and is used by the whole school community to learn about First Nation history and culture," board spokesperson Victoria Johnson said.

"NPSC is saddened by this destruction and is working collaboratively with local community partners in light of this information."

Indigenous leader George Couchie Redtail Hawk, of nearby Nipissing First Nation, is a member of the Greater Sudbury Police Service's spiritual team.

The school had just purchased the brand new teepee and it has already been vandalized twice, he said.

"Last week someone came and broke a teepee pole and then on the weekend someone cut the teepee," Couchie said in a tweet.

"I feel so bad for the students who were so proud of the new teepee. Racism and mischief is alive and well."

The Ontario Provincial Police is investigating and anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to call 1-888-310-1122.