Teepees raised in Wascana Park to honour winter solstice

Under the low December sun, 13 teepees sat in Wascana Park to honour the winter solstice on Tuesday.

The Indigenous ceremony is about honouring Mother Earth. The ceremony also celebrates matriarchs, connecting Mother Earth and the strength of women.

Each of the teepees had a matriarch lifting a pipe as the women reclaimed their role as leaders and in the community.

Brenda Dubois, who was at Tuesday’s celebration, said it’s important for all women to understand their responsibility, including the matriarchs of the future.

“We are higher risk in this community, but we are trying our best to teach women how to walk with grace, be proud and be strong and that’s what today is about as well, honouring their fire,” said Dubois.

While the women were lifting pipes, the men were lifting axes. The focus is on honouring the matriarchs, but men are still equal in responsibility.

“It is so beautiful to see men in our community being helpers, being true caretakers of our community and being tenders,” said Dubois.

The men set up the teepee’s Monday night, started the all the fires inside the teepees from the sacred fire, and chopped wood to keep the fires going.

Last year the ceremony was on a smaller scale with two women raising pipes.

Mayor Sandra Masters was at the ceremony last year, and this year, the city loaned its teepee for the ceremony.

“To gather here and lift this many pipes in prayer set us up for a wonderful end to 2021 but a really good beginning to 2022,” said Masters.

She said she believes the power of healing comes through gathering with so many pipes lifted in prayer.

“This is about that, coming together when we talk about truth and reconciliation. It’s about how do you reconcile Indigenous and non-Indigenous.”