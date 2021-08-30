Teeple Terrace survivor visits site of collapse ahead of meeting with firefigher rescuers
Jacob Hurl still struggles with not knowing what caused the building under construction at 555 Teeple Terrace to partially collapse last December.
The workplace incident killed two people and injured several workers on the site, including Hurl, who was trapped under rubble for nearly four and a half hours while firefighters worked to pull him out and help save his life.
Hurl is set to meet those very people he calls heroes Monday afternoon, but but before attending the No. 3 fire hall he took time to return to the scene at Teeple Terrace and reflect on what happened.
He tells CTV News he plans to dedicate himself to advocating for worker safety at construction sites.
“It gives me motivation to work on things that need to be changed in the industry and make sure that something like this doesn’t happen again.”
A provincial investigation into the deadly workplace incident is continuing.
