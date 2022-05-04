Teeswater Medical Centre surpasses halfway mark of fundraising goal

After a little over a month of public fundraising, officials with the Teeswater Medical Centre have already raised over $1 million towards their $2.6 million goal.

Today, the Nuclear Waste Management Organization (NWMO) donated $519,000 towards the project.

The NWMO is considering building an underground facility near Teeswater, Ont. to house all of Canada’s high-level nuclear waste.

The project, which has been in planning for over two years, is expected to begin construction early in 2023, with an expected completion date of late 2023.

With today’s donation, the Teeswater Medical Centre fundraising sits at a little over $1.5 million, thanks to early $250,000 donations from Kinectrics and the provincial government.