Teeswater resident facing historical sex assault charges

A Teeswater resident has been charged with sexual exploitation and sexual assault as a result of an investigation by Ontario Provincial Police.

Andrea Wegg, 47, has been released from police custody and is scheduled to appear in court on March 23.

OPP say the alleged assaults occurred in the early 2000’s.

They also believe there may be additional victims.

OPP say anyone with information can call 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Sexual assault victims can also reach out to Victim Services of Middlesex London for support at 519-661-5636.