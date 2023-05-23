Tegan and Sara, Three Days Grace among acts at K-Days 2023
K-Days announced its 2023 lineup Tuesday, featuring a mix of genres and eras for the festival’s free concert series.
The exhibition kicks off July 21, with TikTok sensation and four-time Juno Award winner Elijah Woods.
Three Days Grace, Quiet Riot and Big Wreck offer something for the rock ’n’ roll fans, while the James Barker Band will bring their brand of country to the stage July 29.
Canadian indie pop duo Tegan and Sara play July 28 and up-and-coming singer-songwriter Ruby Waters will perform July 24.
Guests looking for some nostalgia can check out Always Abba on July 27 or the “I Love the ’90s” night on July 25 for performances from iconic artists of the time, including C&C Music Factory, Young MC, Color Me Badd and All-4-One.
Canadian R&B singer Shawn Desman will close out K-Days on July 30.
A full list of artists and opening acts can be found here.
K-days runs July 21 to 30 at the Edmonton Expo Centre. Advanced tickets are on sale now here.
