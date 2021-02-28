TeleMiracle 45 kicked off Saturday night and despite a pandemic, the phones rang loud and donations poured in.

“As we speak right now the event is going very well. We’re amazed every year how much Saskatchewan gives,” said Kinsmen Kinettes Telemiracle 45 Chair Brian Angstadt.

The 20-hour telethon featured Saskatchewan talent from across the province hosted by Andrea Menard, Brad Johner, and Beverley Mahood.

Several people within the Saskatchewan community popped into the show including Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Cody Fajardo.

“On behalf of Laura, myself and the Rider program we are going to donate $287.”

Estevan-born Chris Henderson took the stage as well as Jess Moskaluke from Langenburg, who sang her hit Country Girls.

“We wanted to try some new things, we wanted to make sure we had a safe environment for everybody involved,” Angstadt said.

The show also highlighted some of the people who will be helped out through Telemiracle. Brian Fyson who was in a 2004 snowmobile accident ended up paralyzed.

“I was at a cattle farm, before working at a feed lot and farming. When I got hurt I lost the use of my legs and had to figure out new ways to get around,” Fyson said. “I struggled for a lot of years with just a regular chair out in the snow and dirt and mud.”

TeleMiralce assisted Fyson with the purchase of an electronic chair enabling him to move around easier.

“Couldn’t be anymore happy to have this because we could of never afforded to buy this," Fyson said.