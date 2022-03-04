TeleMiracle 46 kicks off with group skate at Iceville

TeleMiracle 46 kicked off this year’s fundraiser with a group skate at Mosaic Stadium on Friday.

Organizers, performers and beneficiaries lived the theme of “Rooted in Saskatchewan” with a few laps around Iceville.

“What better way to kick off a Saskatchewan charity event then with a Saskatchewan winter pastime,” Steve Kirwan, chair of TeleMiracle 46, said.

The 46th annual fundraiser is taking place in Regina at the International Trade Centre.

The event raises money for the Kinsmen Foundation, aiming to give residents independence and quality of life.

With COVID-19 being a concern, the event will be set up similar to TeleMiracle 45 last year, without a live audience and with pre-recorded performances.

Kirwan said this year there will be some live performances sprinkled in as well.

“We are getting back to our roots and we’re bringing back some of our Saskatchewan talent in the building,” he said. “It will be nice to see that again.”

There will also be live hosts, some of which have received help from the foundation.

Kyla and Bella Thomson are excited to participate in Telemiracle 46.

Bella was born with a form of dwarfism and no immune system, putting her regularly in and out of hospitals.

“We have been very fortunate to have support for many of Bella’s medical travels that have taken her out of province for surgeries,” Kyla Thomson said.

She couldn’t quantify how much money have received from the Kinsmen Foundation, but said Bella has received funding her whole life and she’s now eight-years-old.

In 2021 TeleMiracle 45 raised $5.6 million, the third highest total raised in its history.

Organizers have not set a numerical goal for TeleMiracle 46, but hope as many people as possible “ring those phones”.

“The need is ever growing in Saskatchewan and so is the need for funding,” Kirwan said. “Just know that everything you do during this weekend, whether it’s a donation or tuning in and taking in part of the show, that helps everything.”

TeleMiracle 46 will be broadcast live on CTV Regina and CTV Saskatoon.