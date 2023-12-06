iHeartRadio

TeleMiracle 48 will include 75 Sask. performers


TeleMiracle 48 will feature 75 performers from all across Saskatchewan who will appear on stage at various times throughout the event in February.

A news release says the acts were chosen after an audition process and will be featured during the “Countdown to TeleMiracle” pre-show, the main show and overnight segment.

The 20 hour long telethon, based out of Regina this year, can be seen on both CTV Regina and Saskatoon starting at 9 p.m. on Feb, 24 – ending at 5 p.m. the next day.

The countdown show begins at 6:15 p.m.

The show will also be livestreamed on TeleMiracle’s website.

Proceeds from TeleMiracle go to the Kinsmen Foundation.

Over 47 telethons, TeleMiracle has raised over $159 million.

The full list of performers for 2024 can be read here.

