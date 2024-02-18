TeleMiracle set to return this weekend with live audience

TeleMiracle 48 is set to return this weekend with a live audience in Regina.

The live countdown to the telethon’s pre-show will begin at 6:15 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 24. TeleMiracle will then kick off at 9 p.m. and run until Sunday, Feb. 25 at 5 p.m.

While the telethon can be viewed on TeleMiracle’s website and CTV starting at 9 p.m., you can also attend as an audience member at the Viterra International Trade Centre.

Attendance is free but tickets are required due to a limited number of seats. People can attend from either Saturday night from 8:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

TeleMiracle 48 features 75 performers from across Saskatchewan who will appear on stage at various times throughout the event.

Since the first event in 1977, TeleMiracle has raised over $159 million. Proceeds go to the Kinsmen Foundation, which provides specialized mobility and medical equipment, as well as travel assistance for people needing medical treatment outside of their city.

TeleMiracle Week was recognized by the province from Feb. 18 to Feb. 24.

"Through TeleMiracle, Saskatchewan people come together every year to help their friends, neighbours and communities. We are grateful for the honour of having TeleMiracle Week declared in Saskatchewan, which helps raise awareness in advance of the telethon," TeleMiracle 48 Chair Tyler Hall said in a media release.

A total of $5,519,229 was raised during last year's TeleMiracle.