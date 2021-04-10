Telus customers have some texts blocked for COVID-19 vaccine appointment: Region of Waterloo

The Region of Waterloo says some Telus customers have had text notifications blocked by the provider in relation to pre-registering for COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

In a Saturday social media post, the region adds that the issue was resolved the day prior.

The region says Telus blocked some of their subscribers due to the volume of the text notifications being sent, but that their online booking system showed the messages had gone through.

Any Telus mobility customers who pre-registered for a vaccine appointment and have not heard from the region for over four weeks, are asked to pre-register again.

“We’re sorry for the anxiety and any delay this has caused,” a Region of Waterloo tweet reads in part.