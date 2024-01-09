Telus outages reported in parts of Edmonton, St. Albert
CTVNewsEdmonton.ca Senior Digital Producer
Diego Romero
Outages are affecting Telus customers in parts of Edmonton and St. Albert Tuesday morning.
According to Telus' outage map, some customers in McCauley don't have internet or television services. The cause is under investigation.
The outage in St. Albert includes internet, TV, landlines and 911 services. A "cable cut" caused the service disruption, according to the website.
"We recognize how this interruption may impact you, and we appreciate your patience as we work to restore services as quickly as possible," Telus said.
It's unclear how many people are affected and when services will return.
More details to come…
-
-
Disgraced Calgary doctor receives another 3-year sentence for sex assault on patientsA disgraced Calgary neurologist has again been sentenced to three years in prison for sexually assaulting dozens of patients over three decades.
-
New Brunswick Chase the Ace draw reaches nearly $7MWith a 9 p.m. draw on the horizon, the Club VTT Chalear Chase the Ace draw is up to $6.7M
-
Here’s OC Transpo’s plan to keep service running in the stormOC Transpo says out of service trains will be running Tuesday night along Line 1 to help keep the overhead wires and tracks clear of ice and snow.
-
Raptors centre Jakob Poeltl out indefinitely with left ankle sprainToronto Raptors centre Jakob Poeltl is out indefinitely with a left ankle sprain.
-
Summerside, federal government pledge $5.8 billion to increase P.E.I. housing density, affordabilityThe City of Summerside, P.E.I., and the Government of Canada plan to fast track development for 132 housing units over the next three years.
-
Province giving YWCA Regina emergency shelter fundingThe YWCA Regina has been chosen to receive funding from the province to operate emergency shelter spaces.
-
Waterloo, Ont. romance scammer who claimed to be a CSIS agent has now been namedA Waterloo, Ont. man who allegedly posed as a CSIS agent and scammed women out of $2 million has been identified by police.
-
Man arrested twice for alleged sexual assault of teen girlWindsor police have arrested a 45-year-old man in connection to the alleged sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl.