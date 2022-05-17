TELUS Spark hosts Battle of Alberta Infinity Dome viewing parties
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Digital Lead/Senior Digital Producer
Ryan White
Hockey fans have a new all-ages spot, complete with 8K resolution on a massive 360 degreee screen, to watch the Battle of Alberta.
Flames and Oilers fans can make their way to TELUS Spark to catch each game on the science centre's Infinity Dome.
Tickets for each game's viewing party are available online for a minimum donation of $20 and must be reserved in advance.
The theatre has 215 reclined seats and the centre will be selling meals, snacks and drinks including beer.
Flint the robotic pup is expected to make an appearance during each game's viewing party.
To reserve your seat visit TELUS Spark – Battle of Alberta at Spark.
