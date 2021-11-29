TELUS Spark's newly revamped Infinity Dome theatre reopens

The 360-degree dome theatre at the TELUS Spark science centre has reopened with a new name.

Now called the Infinity Dome, the theatre has been closed since September for major upgrades as part of Spark's $42 million three-phase revitalization project.

The first phase of the revitalization, which is now complete, includes the $5.88 million redevelopment of the theatre, the creation of a new café and ice cream shop called Astronaut Ice Cream, a permanent digital immersion gallery and revitalized classrooms for summer camps and school workshops.

“With this upgraded theatre, coupled with TELUS Spark science centre’s recently-opened digital immersion experience and new coding programs for kids set to launch next year, Spark is setting itself apart as a world-class destination for digital experiences and a science communications leader for people of all ages," Ward 9 Coun. Gian-Carlo Carra in a news release.

For showtimes and more information on the Infinity Dome you can visit the Telus Spark's website.