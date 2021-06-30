Telus World of Science Edmonton set to reopen with new dinosaur exhibit on Thursday

For the first time since November, Telus World of Science Edmonton (TWOSE) is opening its doors to the public.

The science centre was closed for seven months because of COVID-19, but starting Thursday visitors are being welcomed back with a brand new feature exhibit to enjoy.

"Expedition: Dinosaur" is touted as an immersive experience where life-size animatronic creatures from prehistoric times grace the cultivated landscape.

"They've been sitting in the dark for the past four months, waiting for Edmontonians to show up," Alan Nursall, president of TWOSE, told CTV News Edmonton on Wednesday.

Keeping with the dinosaur theme, the science centre's IMAX theatre will be featuring Dinosaurs of Antarctica. Guests can take in a reimagining of what Antarctica could have looked like hundreds of millions of years ago.

The TWOSE Zeidler Dome is also reopening with three planetarium shows alongside "Laser DAFT PUNK," a tribute to the former electronic music group.

Nursall said everyone at the science centre is excited to bring visitors back.

"We have been really active over the winter and spring doing a lot of online content, a lot of virtual content," he said, "but now it's an opportunity to get back and actually welcome our members, our visitors, tourists, the community at large."

TWOSE will be open Wednesdays to Sundays to start, and admission will be granted on a time-based format, in order to manage capacity, so it is recommended that people book online in advance.

"Expedition: Dinosaur" will be on display at TWOSE until October.