Telus World of Science unveils new exhibits, expanded space for visitors to discover

The Telus World of Science Edmonton (TWOSE) is now offering even more spaces for visitors to explore and learn through play.

The building is now home to a new exhibit called Health Zone.

The senior manager of new galleries and exhibits, Jennifer Bawden, explained it includes a spot where people can test their flexibility, see their heartbeat and scan their veins, plus do a DNA extraction through all kinds of experiments.

“You get to come in, you’re the centre of your health story and you get to see all of the health components that work together to make up your health.”

The health exhibit also includes topics related to what we’re experiencing today, including an educational space about the coronavirus.

Bawden said the new health gallery is a twist on the Body Fantastic exhibit, a popular attraction at the centre for 17 years.

“We tell stories through exhibits,” she said. “We’re storytellers and so we always want to tell new stories and we thought switching to health lets us tell a different angle.”

“There’s no pop quiz when someone leaves a space like this,” she laughed. “I think knowledge is critical and do certainly hope somebody walks in and learns something.”

The expansion at the centre also includes an IndigenousTraditional Room and other renovated galleries to roam through.

Check out all the new additions at TWOSE here.