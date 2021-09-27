Temiskaming Hospital dealing with overcrowding issues
The Temiskaming Hospital says it is operating in surge capacity mode, and anyone visiting the emergency department should expect delays.
In a statement on its Facebook page, the hospital said they are "currently experiencing significant occupancy challenges, and we are now operating in surge capacity mode."
The underlying issue is the number of alternative level of care (ALC) patients. Those include patients waiting for spots in long-term care homes but are unable to live at home while they wait.
"Be informed that this will slow down our ability to move patients quickly through our emergency department, so please expect delays while we rectify the situation," the hospital said.
"If you are experiencing a medical emergency, please do not delay care. All patients will be triaged or prioritized accordingly."
