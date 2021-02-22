A 44-year-old man from Temiskaming Shores is facing a mischief charge after police caught him damaging a business downtown on Sunday morning.

"Members of the Temiskaming Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police were conducting pro-active patrols when an individual was observed causing mischief to a local business, on Whitewood Avenue in the City of Temiskaming Shores," police said in a news release Monday.

Police discovered that several other properties along Whitewood Avenue, Paget Street North, Broadwood Avenue and Dymond Crescent had also been damaged.

The 44-year-old man is charged with mischief under $5,000. He was released with a court date of March 23 in Temiskaming.