A man and a woman from Quebec are facing drug and other charges following two incidents earlier this month in Temiskaming Shores.

In the first incident, on Feb. 17 shortly before 4 a.m., members of the Temiskaming Ontario Provincial Police received a call for an alarm on Wilson Avenue in Temiskaming.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that a person entered the property, stole some items, and then fled in a vehicle in an unknown direction," police said in a news release Thursday.

The second incident took place Feb. 23 at 11:30 p.m. Members of the First Nation Bear Island Police stopped a vehicle on Highway 65. The vehicle resembled the one involved in the Feb. 17 break and enter and the driver and passenger were arrested.

Police seized street drugs – meth and oxycodone -- valued at $1,300 after searching the vehicle.

The driver, a 32-year-old woman from Ville-Marie, Que., has been charged with break and enter and two counts of drug possession. She was released on an undertaking with a court date of March 30 in Temiskaming.

The passenger, a 34-year-old man from Sainte-Gertrude-Manneville, Que., provided a false name to police, and is charged with drug possession, obstructing a peace officer and five counts of failing to comply with a release order.

He was held for a bail hearing and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice at a later date in Temiskaming Shores.

"The Temiskaming OPP would like to remind the public, to report all suspicious activity to police," police said. "Try to obtain as much information as possible while assuring your safety, and do not interfere with the crime scene."