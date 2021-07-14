Temiskaming OPP charge Sudbury driver with street racing

A 29-year-old Sudbury resident is facing charges after their vehicle was clocked doing more than 140 km/h in a 90 km/h zone.

The incident took place around 4:30 p.m. July 13 when Temiskaming Ontario Provincial Police was conducting patrols on Highway 11 in the Town of Latchford.

The driver from Sudbury is charged with racing a motor vehicle. The vehicle was impounded for 14 days and the driver's licence has been suspended for seven days.

The suspect was released and is scheduled to appear at court on Aug. 26 in the City of Temiskaming Shores.

"Aggressive driving, including speeding, is one of the leading causal factors in traffic deaths in OPP patrolled areas," police said in a news release Wednesday.

"Please slow down and abide by posted speed limits."