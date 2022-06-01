Temiskaming OPP charge two people from Hamilton with attempted murder

An investigation by Temiskaming OPP into a stolen vehicle in Harley Township Tuesday has led to charges against a 32-year man and 25-year-old woman from Hamilton police said in a release.

“The accused persons committed multiple breaks, enter, and thefts in the surrounding area.”

Police said they also responded to a motor vehicle collision on Highway 11, south of Latchford involving the accused.

“One of the accused was taken into custody, while the other fled the area on foot, but was arrested a short time later,” police said.

They said a theft had occurred in Dack Township, where an altercation took place between a homeowner and the accused persons, resulting in the homeowner being assaulted. The homeowner sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

As a result of the investigation, the accused have been charged with the following:

· Attempt to commit murder

· Aggravated assault

The man also faces a charge of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

The accused are being held pending a bail hearing and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on June 3 in Temiskaming Shores.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.