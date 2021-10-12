iHeartRadio

Temiskaming OPP find missing four-year-old who was playing hide-and-seek

A family in the Township of Armstrong got a scare Monday afternoon when their four-year-old child went missing.

But Temiskaming Ontario Provincial Police arrived on the scene and found the child – in the backyard.

"The child had unbeknownst to anyone decided to play a game of hide-and-seek," police said in a news release.

"The four-year-old was safely found by police in the yard." 

