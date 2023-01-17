Temiskaming OPP identifies victim of fatal Hwy. 11 crash

Ontario Provincial Police have identified the victim of a Jan. 13 collision on Highway 11 in Armstrong Township.

Tammy Gravel, 31, of Armstrong Township, was killed when a motor vehicle travelling south collided with a northbound commercial motor vehicle.

A second person was also taken by Timiskaming emergency medical service to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on the collision is asked to contact the Temiskaming OPP at 705-647-8400, the local OPP detachment at 1-888-310-1122 or the nearest police authority.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.