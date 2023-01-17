iHeartRadio

Temiskaming OPP identifies victim of fatal Hwy. 11 crash


Tammy Gravel, 31, of Armstrong Township, died Jan. 13 in collision on Highway 11 in Armstrong Township. (Photo from Facebook)

Ontario Provincial Police have identified the victim of a Jan. 13 collision on Highway 11 in Armstrong Township.

Tammy Gravel, 31, of Armstrong Township, was killed when a motor vehicle travelling south collided with a northbound commercial motor vehicle.

A second person was also taken by Timiskaming emergency medical service to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on the collision is asked to contact the Temiskaming OPP at 705-647-8400, the local OPP detachment at 1-888-310-1122 or the nearest police authority.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000. 

