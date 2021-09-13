Temiskaming OPP investigates assault with a baseball bat

One person is facing charges following reports of an assault in Temiskaming Shores on Sunday evening.

Ontario Provincial Police were called around 9 p.m. about an assault with a weapon on Browning Avenue.

"Further investigation revealed that an altercation took part between two parties involving a bat," police said in a news release Monday.

"One injured party suffered non-life threatening injuries. The accused continued to cause damage in the residence before fleeing on foot."

The victim ran to a nearby neighbour for safety and a short time after, police located and arrested the accused.

The 41-year-old suspect, a resident of Temiskaming Shores, is charged with assault, assault with a weapon and mischief under $5,000.

The accused was released by way of an undertaking and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on Oct. 12.