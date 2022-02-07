Temiskaming OPP investigates tractor theft

Someone stole a tractor from a farm on Highway 569, Ontario Provincial Police in Temiskaming said Monday.

Police were called Jan. 25 regarding the theft from a property in the Township of Ingram.

The item is described as a 185 red Massy Ferguson tractor with a bucket and rear-mounted blower. The tractor is valued at more than $8,500.

"Police are seeking public's assistance to help locate the stolen property and identify the perpetrator(s) involved in this incident," the OPP said in a news release Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority. To remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers, 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit an online.

Tips are eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.