On Jan. 2, Temiskaming Ontario Provincial Police began an investigation into historical domestic incidents that took place in the Township of Armstrong.

The victim allegedly received threats from another person and the incidents were reported to police.

"Police attended the accused's residence, and were successful at locating the individual," police said in a news release Wednesday.

As a result of the investigation, a 39-year-old resident of Henwood Township has been charged with:

- Two counts of failing to comply with a release order.

- Two counts of sexual assault.

- Two counts of uttering threats.

- Two counts of assault with a weapon.

- Four counts of assault.

- Domestic mischief.

The accused was held for bail and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice at a later date in Temiskaming Shores.

"Victims in abusive relationships are not alone," police said. "If you are in an abusive relationship or know someone who is, there are local resources here to help. A toll free call can be placed to the Assaulted Women's Helpline at 1-866-863-0511 where your information will remain anonymous and confidential."

These websites also have resources and more information: Victim Services of Temiskaming & District, Pavilion Women's Centre and www.211ontario.ca/211-topics/abuse-assault/.

If you are in an immediate crisis, dial 911.