A 24-year-old person is facing sexual assault and sexual interference charges in connection with an attack earlier this month in Englehart.

Temiskaming Ontario Provincial Police arrested the suspect March 8.

"The alleged incident occurred in March 2021 involving a young person under the age of 18," police said in a news release Wednesday.

The suspect was released on an undertaking and will appear in a Temiskaming Shore courtroom "at a later date," police said.

The OPP refuses to release the gender of people they charge with crimes.

Victims of sexual assault can access help through the Victim Services of Temiskaming & District website for assistance.

A toll free call can also be placed to the Assaulted Women's Helpline at 1-866-863-0511 where your information will remain anonymous and confidential. If you are in an immediate crisis, dial 911.