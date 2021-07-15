Temiskaming OPP rescues injured hiker from a cliff

An injured hiker from Cambridge was rescued from the edge of a cliff Wednesday, Temiskaming Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release.

Police -- including the OPP's emergency response team -- and emergency medical crews responded just after 2 p.m. to reports of a hiker in distress on Hooper's Rock, in the Township of Hudson.

"Further investigation revealed that rocks had fallen on the hiker's legs," the release said. "The hiker was rescued from the cliff ledge."

The 32-year-old resident of Cambridge sustained serious, non-life threatening injuries and was airlifted to hospital by Ornge.

The highway was closed and reopened a short time after.