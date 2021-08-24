Temiskaming OPP say victim was assaulted with a torch, suffered serious injuries

One person is in hospital and two people are facing charges following an incident early Sunday morning in a community north of Temiskaming Shores.

Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release one victim sustained serious injuries, in part from being attacked with a torch.

Police were called at 6 a.m. about an assault with a weapon on West Road in the Township of Charlton-Dack.

"Further investigation revealed that an altercation took part between three parties," police said. "One injured party suffered serious injuries and left the scene before being assaulted with a torch resulting in further injuries."

The victim was taken to hospital by ambulance.

A 27-year-old from Charlton was arrested at the scene and is charged with assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon and mischief under $5,000.

And a 27-year-old from Parry Sound has also been charged with assault causing bodily harm.

Both accused were released by way of an undertaking and are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on Oct. 5 in Temiskaming Shores.