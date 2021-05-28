Temiskaming OPP seize $215K in illegal drugs, one person facing charges

Armed with a search warrant, Temiskaming Ontario Provincial Police raided a residence in Gowganda on Thursday evening

"Once inside the residence, the officers located drug paraphernalia, and seized a quantity of suspected Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, Hydromorphone, and a quantity of cash, a street value of $215,000," police said in a news release Friday.

A 35-year-old resident of Gowganda has been charged with two counts of trafficking, one count of possession of property obtained by crime and one count of failing to comply with a release order.

The accused was held for a bail hearing and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice at a later date in the City of Temiskaming Shores.