iHeartRadio

Temiskaming resident charged with voyeurism for taking intimate images of former partner

OPP have charged one male from Ramara with impaired driving charges connected to an incident on June 11, 2021(FILE)

A 34-year-old in Temiskaming Shores is facing several charges in connection with harassing their former partner.

Ontario Provincial Police said Friday incidents took place between July 1-27, when the accused allegedly called and texted their ex-partner numerous times and went to their place of work uninvited.

"Further investigation revealed that the accused had taken nude photos/videos of the victim without their permission," police said in a news release.

The suspect was arrested Thursday at noon and charged with criminal harassment, voyeurism, theft from a motor vehicle, mischief, unauthorized weapons possession and careless storage of a firearm.

The accused was held for a bail hearing and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice at a later date in Temiskaming Shores. 

12