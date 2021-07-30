Temiskaming resident charged with voyeurism for taking intimate images of former partner

A 34-year-old in Temiskaming Shores is facing several charges in connection with harassing their former partner.

Ontario Provincial Police said Friday incidents took place between July 1-27, when the accused allegedly called and texted their ex-partner numerous times and went to their place of work uninvited.

"Further investigation revealed that the accused had taken nude photos/videos of the victim without their permission," police said in a news release.

The suspect was arrested Thursday at noon and charged with criminal harassment, voyeurism, theft from a motor vehicle, mischief, unauthorized weapons possession and careless storage of a firearm.

The accused was held for a bail hearing and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice at a later date in Temiskaming Shores.