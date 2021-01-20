Ontario Provincial Police said a Temiskaming Shores man has been arrested and charged with a list of crimes related to two recent violent home invasions in Cobalt.

Police said the 40-year-old accused was spotted by officers on Main Street in his home town shortly before 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

He has been charged with two counts each of robbery with violence, disguise with intent, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, and breaking and entering, as well as assault and failure to comply with an undertaking.

The accused is being held in custody pending a bail hearing in Temiskaming Shores, for which a date has not yet been set.

He is believed to be responsible for assaulting someone after breaking into a home on First Street in Cobalt on Jan. 15 shortly before 11 p.m. after confronting the two occupants and threatening them with a knife while demanding money. He allegedly got away with an undisclosed amount of cash, an ammunition box filled with coins, stamps and jewellery. The victim was treated by paramedics for non-life-threatening injuries.

The second home invasion happened shortly before 9 p.m. Jan. 16 at another home on the same street. Police said two disguised people allegedly broke into a home and assaulted one of the occupants with a bat and stole a lockbox that contained sports cards, jewellery and cash. The two suspects reportedly fled toward Larose Avenue after the robbery. The victim sustained life-threatening injuries in that incident.

On Monday, police issued a warrant for the 40-year-old's arrest but did not mention the second suspect in the second home invasion.

Anyone having any information regarding the incidents is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or your nearest police authority.

Should you wish to remain anonymous please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip online at http://www.nearnorthcrimestoppers.com where you may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

None of the allegations has been proven in court