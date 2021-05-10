Temiskaming Shores man charged with arson, disregard for human life

Ontario Provincial Police have arrested and charged one man with arson after a "suspicious" fire in Temiskaming Shores.

Emergency crews were called to a structure fire on Probyn Street in the community of Haileybury just before 1 a.m. Saturday, police said in a news release on Monday.

"Further investigation reveals that the fire is deemed suspicious and the area remains closed. It is unknown when it will re-open," OPP said.

A 33-year-old man is now facing two arson charges, one for disregard for human life and another for property damage, following the blaze.

It is unclear what type of structure was burned in the incident or if there were any injuries as a result of the fire.

Police said the accused is being held in custody pending a bail hearing that is yet to be scheduled.

The Ontario Fire Marshal and North East Region Forensic Identification Service are still investigating the cause of the fire.

More details to come.