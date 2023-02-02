Temiskaming Shores man facing criminal threat charge

A 59-year-old man form Temiskaming Shores is facing charges after allegedly threatening someone they know at a local business, police say.

Officers were called to an Armstrong Street business around 9:30 a.m. Jan. 31 about a threat complaint, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release Thursday morning.

As a result of an investigation, the accused is charged with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and two counts of breach of recognizance.

A recognizance order is a type of release from custody.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court on March 2.

The charges have not been proven in court.