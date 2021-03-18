A 35-year-old Temiskaming Shores resident has been arrested and charged with several sexual offences involving a minor, Ontario Provincial Police say.

Officers began a sexual assault investigation on March 16 involving a young person under the age of 18.

"Some of the incidents are historical, starting in 2018 to recent, and (were) reported to OPP recently," Const. Jennifer Smith told CTV News in an email.

The alleged abuse occurred between February 2018 and March 2021.

As a result, the accused, who is not being named in order to protect the victim, has been charged with sexual assault, sexual interference and sexual exploitation.

The accused was held in custody for a bail hearing and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.

"Any sexual activity without consent is sexual assault and a criminal offence," Ontario Network of Sexual Assault/Domestic Violence Treatment Centres says on its website. "Consent is a clearly understood agreement between two people; it is an ongoing and active choice and it is revocable (ie. anyone can change their mind)."

According to the Ontario Ministry of Children, Community and Social Services, one in three women and one in eight men experience sexual violence.

Victims of sexual violence are not alone. If you or someone you know needs help, there is support available.