Temiskaming Shores resident charged with sexual assault of a person under age 16

After a three-month investigation, Ontario Provincial Police in Temiskaming Shores has charged a 32-year-old resident with sexual offences involving a victim under the age of 16.

The suspect was arrested May 20 and charged with sexual assault, sexual interference, invitational to sexual touching to someone under age 16 and incest.

"The accused was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice at a later date in the City of Temiskaming Shores," the OPP said in a news release Friday. "

The OPP will not be releasing the name of the accused in order to protect the identity of the victim.

"Victims of sexual assault are not alone," the release said. "If you need support or know someone that does, there are local resources here to help."

The Victim Services of Temiskaming & District website can be accessed here. A toll-free call can also be placed to the Assaulted Women's Helpline at 1-866-863-0511 where your information will remain anonymous and confidential. If you are in an immediate crisis, dial 911.