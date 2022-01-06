Temiskaming Shores teen charged in stabbing

A 16-year-old from northern Ontario is facing assault and weapons charges in connection to a stabbing on Christmas Eve, police say.

Officers were called to Market Street in Temiskaming Shores shortly after 2 a.m. on Dec. 24, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release Thursday.

"Police arrived moments later and observed the individual to be in possession of a number of weapons," OPP said. "The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries."

As a result, the teen has been charged with assault with a weapon, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and knowledge of unauthorized possession of a weapon.

"The accused was held for a bail hearing and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice at a later date in the City of Temiskaming Shores," OPP said.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.