Temiskaming Shores teen identified as victim killed Highway 11 crash

The victim of the Aug. 31 crash between a pickup truck and a commercial vehicle on Highway 11 in Pacaud Township, near Englehart, has died.

A Temiskaming Shores teen, 19-year-old Isaac Walker-Dupont, was injured in the crash and taken to hospital where he died four days later.

The crash happened shortly before 5 p.m. and Ontario Provincial Police said the investigation has determined the pickup truck was headed south and the commercial vehicle was headed north when the two collided.

Police closed the road for about eight hours after it happened.

Walker-Dupont graduated last year from Timiskaming District Secondary School in New Liskeard.

Funeral services are being held at McConnell Funeral Home in Marmora Sept. 13 and 14.

On Sept. 24, his memory is being honoured with a 'Cast a Line' at the Haileybury Pavillion at Harbour Place in Haileybury from 4 – 6 p.m. followed by fellowship and bowling at Tri-Town Bowling Lanes.

No word on the cause of the crash or if any charges are pending.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.