Temiskaming teen accused of making threats on social media

A youth in Temiskaming Shores is facing charges after Ontario Provincial Police responded to a call June 18 about someone making threats.

"Further investigation revealed that an individual -- who was breaching conditions from a prior release -- allegedly made threats to another person, using social media," the OPP said in a news release.

The youth, 17, was arrested at 5 a.m. June 21, and charged with uttering threats and failing to comply with a release order.

"The accused was held for a bail hearing and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Youth Court of Justice at a later date in the City of Temiskaming Shores," police said.