Temperature feeling much more seasonal in Windsor-Essex
Staff
CTVNewsWindsor.ca
Much more seasonal temperatures are in store for Windsor-Essex on Thursday.
All of the heat warnings have expired in southern Ontario and there will be a slight break from the humidity.
The average temperature for this day according to Environment Canada is 26.4 C.
Thursday: Sunny. High 27. Humidex 31. UV index 10 or very high.
Thursday Night: Clear. Low 12.
Friday: Sunny. High 30. Humidex 34. UV index 10 or very high.
Saturday: Sunny. High 32.
Sunday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 31.
Monday: Sunny. High 25.
Tuesday: Sunny. High 27.
-
Police looking for missing 11-year-old Kitchener girlPolice are asking for the public's help in locating a missing Kitchener girl.
-
-
What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: June 24-26CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at activities and events happening in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec during the final weekend of June.
-
Ottawa police calling in RCMP support for Canada Day festivitiesOttawa police are calling in support from the RCMP for Canada Day festivities, as the service prepares for possible protests over Canada's birthday.
-
UCP leadership candidates explain stances on provincial police force, Alberta Sovereignty ActThree of the candidates running to be leader of the United Conservative Party believe Alberta should create its own provincial police force while others believe Albertans should be further consulted.
-
Alouettes hand Roughriders first loss of seasonThe Montreal Alouettes scored on the first play of Thursday's game against the Saskatchewan Roughriders en route to handing the Riders their first loss of the season.
-
North Bay police celebrate Pride Month with new ball cap and uniform patchesIf they choose to, North Bay police officers will be sporting new ball caps and Velcro patches on their uniforms for the rest of the month.
-
Huntsville crash sends two people to hospitalOPP in Huntsville are investigating after two vehicle crash sent two people to hospital on Thursday evening.
-
A great moment for basketball in the Forest City; Shaedon Sharpe drafted into the NBAThe Portland Trail Blazers selected Shaedon Sharpe with the seventh pick in the NBA draft on Thursday, taking a chance on a player who never suited up in college.