Temperature in Ottawa plunges 14 degrees in five hours
Frigid cold has returned to the capital after two days of above-average temperatures.
A flash freeze warning from Environment Canada has ended now that temperatures have dropped significantly below zero.
The temperature at the Ottawa Airport was 2 C at 8 a.m., by 1 p.m., it had dropped to minus 12 C. Light rain turned to drifting snow as the temperature dropped. There is still a chance of flurries through the afternoon.
The typical average high for this time of year is around minus 4 C, while the average low is around minus 14 C.
The cold will stick around through the first part of next week.
Overnight, expect a few clouds and a low of minus 23 with a wind chill of minus 28.
Sunday's forecast is sunny with a high of minus 14.
Sunny conditions are forecast to continue Monday and Tuesday. Monday's forecast high is minus 13 C and Tuesday's is minus 6 C.
Clouds, periods of snow, and a high of 0 C are in the outlook for Wednesday.
